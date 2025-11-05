Zohran Mamdani scripts history, becomes first Muslim to win NYC mayor election

Following the counting for the New York mayoral elections, Associated Press has declared Zohran Mamdani as the winner. Democratic candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani was declared the mayor-elect after winning the election against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.(REUTERS)

With 75 percent of the votes in, Mamdani has secured 50.4 percent of the vote. His opponent Andrew Cuomo maintained a close contest with 41.3 percent of the vote. Follow LIVE updates on the NYC Mayoral poll here.

The Associated Press declared Mamdani the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

Voting was carried out across the five boroughs of New York city - Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm ET.

While the votes are still being counted, a win for Mamdani is certain and declared. He will take office on January 1, 2026, replacing incumbent Eric Adams.

Mamdani scripts history

Furthermore, with this victory, Mamdani has scripted history by becoming the first Muslim, Indian-origin person to hold the post of New York Mayor.

Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. He will be replacing Mayor Eric Adams, who despite dropping out of his reelection bid in September, remained on the ballot.

The 34-year-old is a democratic socialist state assemblymember who will be the city’s youngest mayor in over a century. He entered the general election as the favorite after his 12-point victory in the ranked choice Democratic primary earlier this year.

Throughout the duration of Mamdani's campaign, the New York assemblyman was under Trump's scanner. referring to the 34-year-old as a "communist", the US president has threatened to drastically cut funding for New York if Mamdani is elected mayor.

Trump also endorsed Andrew Cuomo on the eve of the election, bypassing Curtis Sliwa, the candidate from the president's Republican party.