No funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins? Trump's big warning just before mayoral polls

As New York prepares to elect its next mayor, US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, saying indicating federal fund cuts to the city if Zohran Mamdani wins. A crowd gathers for a campaign event with Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and New York City elected officials on November 1.(Getty Images via AFP)

Continuing his tirade against Mamdani, Trump in a Truth Social post said that New York would have no chance of success if a "communist" ran it.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required...," a part of Trump's post read.

Trump, who has been a staunch Mamdani critic ever since the American Muslim leader won the mayoral primary in June, yet again mounted an attack on him.

"...as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad," Trump wrote, further adding that NYC would be "a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster" should Mamdani become its mayor.

‘Cuomo the only choice’, Trump tells voters

Not only did Trump discourage people from voting for Zohran Mamdani, the US President had the same advice for Republican candidate Curtis Silwa. Trump seemed to suggest that votes for Curtis would cut those in Andrew Cuomo's favour.

Trump, however, only settled for Andrew Cuomo in this case, left with no other choice. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!,” Trump wrote.

His post came hours after his interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, in which Trump backed Cuomo for the NYC win, even as he admitted that he “wasn't a fan” of the independent candidate.

Andrew Cuomo, 67, has been New York's governor for 10 years starting 2011. He resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, and even lost to Mamdani in the June mayoral primary. He later entered the contest as an Independent.

‘Mamdani a complete and total failure’

In the lengthy Truth Social post made hours away from the NYC mayoral election, Trump attacked Mamdani, whom he said called a “complete and total failure”.

“His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” Trump wrote.

Trump also said there was no chance that Mamdani could bring New York City, “Greatest City in the World”, to its former glory.