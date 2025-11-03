Zohran Mamdani reacts as Trump picks Andrew Cuomo for NYC mayor

New York City’s mayoral race between 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani and 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo took an unexpected turn this morning with US President Donald Trump voicing his support for the latter. Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, reacts to Trump's comments on the upcoming election.(Bloomberg)

Who will be the next mayor of New York City?

In the race for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani – a young state assemblyman with a progressive agenda – is running against Andrew Cuomo, the former governor who has experience on his side.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has made waves by focusing on issues such as housing affordability, free public transport and child care, helping him surge in polls.

His main rival in the election is former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the primary. Republican Curtis Sliwa is also in the race.

Trump on NYC mayoral race

US President Donald Trump, a Republican, made waves by picking Cuomo over Mamdani during his 60 Minutes appearance.

Trump, in an interview with "60 Minutes," said if he had to pick between former a "bad Democrat" or a "communist" - he would pick the “bad Democrat.”

He implied that between Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo is the lesser of two evils. Even so, the president made it clear that he’s not a fan of the Democrat.

“It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” Trump said.

“So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you," said Trump.

Zohran Mamdani reacts

Mamdani, 34, reacted to the quote within hours. “Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” he wrote on X.

The 34-year-old mayoral candidate has cultivated a large social media following with his biting sarcasm and witty posts aimed at youngsters. This post on Trump’s endorsement was quickly flooded with reactions.

“At this time in history, for a politician receiving an endorsement from Trump is a career ender and possibly a future prison sentence,” wrote one X user.

“A perfect gift for Mamdani - Cuomo just reminded everyone who he really is. Looks like a vote for Cuomo is a vote for MAGA! Hope New Yorkers are paying attention,” another said.