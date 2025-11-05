Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair's 3-word reaction to son's election win, ft. a Jay-Z song

Filmmaker Mira Nair celebrated her son Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral win, sharing “Zohran, you beauty” with Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” on Instagram.
Zohran Mamdani's mother, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, reacted to her son winning the mayoral election in New York City Tuesday with a story on Instagram.
Mamdani, 34, is the son of Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. As soon as the news of Mamdani winning the NYC Mayoral election dropped, Nair shared a story by Indian film director Zoya Akhtar with the words: "Zohran, you beauty." The story was accompanied by Jay-Z's iconic track, 'Empire State Of Mind.'