Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair's 3-word reaction to son's election win, ft. a Jay-Z song

Zohran Mamdani's mother, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, reacted to her son winning the mayoral election in New York City Tuesday with a story on Instagram. Mira Nair (L) and Zohran Mamdani (R).(File Photos)

Mamdani, 34, is the son of Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. As soon as the news of Mamdani winning the NYC Mayoral election dropped, Nair shared a story by Indian film director Zoya Akhtar with the words: "Zohran, you beauty." The story was accompanied by Jay-Z's iconic track, 'Empire State Of Mind.'

Here's Nair's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Mira Nair's post on Zohran Mamdani's election win.(@pagliji on Instagram)

This story is being updated.