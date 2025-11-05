Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair's 3-word reaction to son's election win, ft. a Jay-Z song

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 10:21 am IST

Filmmaker Mira Nair celebrated her son Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral win, sharing “Zohran, you beauty” with Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” on Instagram.

Zohran Mamdani's mother, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, reacted to her son winning the mayoral election in New York City Tuesday with a story on Instagram.

Mira Nair (L) and Zohran Mamdani (R).(File Photos)
Mamdani, 34, is the son of Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. As soon as the news of Mamdani winning the NYC Mayoral election dropped, Nair shared a story by Indian film director Zoya Akhtar with the words: "Zohran, you beauty." The story was accompanied by Jay-Z's iconic track, 'Empire State Of Mind.'

Here's Nair's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Mira Nair's post on Zohran Mamdani's election win.(@pagliji on Instagram)
This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
