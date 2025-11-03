Who is Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji? 5 facts about potential future first lady of New York City

Zohran Mamdani might be the next Mayor of New York City, and with such prominence comes greater scrutiny and an increased focus on his family background. Apart from his parents, whose story has been well-documented, people are also curious to know about Mamdani’s better half. Rama Duwaji is an artist and has preferred to remain on the sidelines during her husband’s campaign for office. Here are five things to know about Rama Duwaji. Zohran Mamdani is married to Syria-born illustrator Rama Duwaji.

She is of Syrian ancestry

Rama Duwaji is a Syrian-American artist whose life has, like her husband’s, traversed more than one continent. Born to Syrian parents in Houston, Duwaji lived both in the United States and the Gulf while growing up, according to Grazia.

CNN reports that her family lived in Texas before moving to Dubai when she was just nine years old.

Her alma mater

Duwaji was a student of design at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts in Qatar. She transferred to the University’s Richmond campus to complete her degree. The 28-year-old went on to earn her master’s in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Works featured in reputed publications

Grazia reports that her works have been featured in prestigious publications like The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Vogue, and Tate Modern. Her artwork often features themes revolving around Middle Eastern women.

Married Zohran Mamdani in a civil ceremony

Duwaji met her future husband on the dating app Hinge, in 2021. He had just been elected to the New York State Assembly, but she did not know much about that.

CNN reports that their first date was at a place called Qahwah House, a Yemeni coffee shop in Brooklyn. The second date saw the couple going to his constituency in Astoria, Queens.

The couple became officially engaged in October 2024. They got married earlier this year, in February, in a simple courthouse wedding at the city clerk’s office in Lower Manhattan.

Their marriage became the topic of rumors when some publications claimed he had a lavish ceremony in Dubai. Mamdani quashed those rumors by releasing pictures of their wedding day from the premises of the city clerk’s office.

Critic of Israeli government

While she has shied away from the limelight during her husband’s campaign and hasn’t given any interviews on the matter, her posts and artwork indicate a strong sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

“With so many people being pushed out and silenced by fear, all I can do is use my voice to speak out about what’s happening in the US and Palestine and Syria as much as I can,” she said in an interview with Yung as per CNN.

