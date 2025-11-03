Zohran Mamdani inching away from NYC mayoral win? Poll shows his lead narrowing just before results

All eyes are on the high-stakes New York mayoral race on November 4, with Zohran Mamdani leading the charge. The self-declared socialist has been the talk of the town well beyond New York, drawing even President Donald Trump's attention, even if not in a good way. Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks at a campaign event in the Queens borough of New York, US.(Bloomberg)

While Mamdani may still be the frontrunner in the race, it appears that his lead in the mayoral race may be narrowing. According to the Atlas poll, which surveyed around 1,500 people, Mamdani is leading with 40% support, followed by independent Andrew Cuomo at 34% and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 24%.

In terms of points, Mamdani is leading Cuomo by just 6.6 and Sliwa by 16.5 percentage points, his narrowest edge since July, according to a New York Post report.

Will Mamdani win NYC?

The past few days have been busy for Mamdani, who has been on a campaign spree, receiving backing by prominent leftists like House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, US Representative Jerrold Nadler, who represents Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, and even former President Barack Obama.

With the much-awaited New York mayoral polls just days away, Mamdani is still leading the race, even as different polls paint different pictures on his edge.

The biggest edge was by a recent Fox News poll which showed him leading at 52% compared to Cuomo’s 28% and Sliwa’s 13%.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk University's latest poll cut down Mamdani's lead by half at just 10 percentage points. In September, the same poll, that interviewed 500 likely general election voters, had given a 20 point lead to Mamdani.

A Manhattan Institute poll reportedly shows Mamdani ahead of Cuomo by 15 points, with Sliwa third at 19%, and a Marist poll puts Mamdani at 48%, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 32%, Curtis Sliwa at 16%, and 3% undecided.

A threat to Mamdani's win?

While Mamdani may still be poised to win, there are warnings on one candidate who could have a big impact on the final outcome of the NYC mayoral polls.

It isn't Andrew Cuomo, former governor whom Mamdani defeated in the mayoral primary back in June, but it could be Republican party candidate Curtis Sliwa.

“There is one person in New York City whose voters could have an outsized impact on the outcome,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, was quoted by the Suffolk University.

“That person isn’t Mayor Eric Adams, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Chuck Schumer, or any New York billionaire. It’s Republican Curtis Sliwa, whose voters hold the 11% blocking Cuomo from winning the race. And when asked for their second choice, those voters preferred Cuomo over Mamdani 36%-2%," he further said.

Mamdani's exponential rise, Obama backing

“Tonight we made history,” Mamdani had said back in June after he defeated Cuomo, paving way for becoming the first Muslim mayor if he won the November 4 general election.

Ever since, Mamdani's popularity has risen, with big names rallying behind him despite Donald Trump's disdain for the self-declared socialist. Mamdani reportedly also received support from Obama, alongwith an offer to be a "sounding board" for him in future.

The two held a roughly 30-minute phone call in which Obama told Mamdani that he found his campaign “impressive to watch”, the New York Times reported.

Mamdani is the son of renowned Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and noted Indian-Ugandan postcolonial studies scholar at Columbia University Mahmood Mamdani.