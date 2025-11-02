NYC latest polls: Where Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa stand; latest exit poll details

The New York City mayoral election is on Tuesday and a new poll on Saturday has shown Zohran Mamdani's lead has narrowed, with Andrew Cuomo gaining ground. Mamdani's lead over Cuomo stands at just 6.6 points, reportedly his slimmest edge since July, as per the AtlasIntel survey. Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic candidate for the NYC Mayoral election, while Andrew Cuomo is contesting as in independent, and Curtis Sliwa on a Republican ticket. (X/@TrumpsHurricane, MatthewNichol5, SUBRATA30016572 )

According to this new survey, Democratic candidate Mamdani leads the field with 40.6 percent, while Cuomo, a registered Democrat running as an independent, has gained ground to 34 percent days before the election. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa stands at 24.1 percent, AtlasIntel reported.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 people showed up to the polls on Saturday, making a record for highest number of early voters in a single day, thus far, as per The City. Mamdani, who's consistently held a double digit lead since his shock primary win in June told the publication that he was confident, not complacent. At the same time, he announced the goal to break the campaign's record for doors knocked on a single day, this Sunday.

“You will find the momentum continues to grow. And it’s a momentum of young voters, of older voters, a momentum of New Yorkers who are hungry for change,” Mamdani told the publication. Cuomo, meanwhile, told New York Post “The gap is closing fast — we can feel it on the ground everywhere from the Bronx to Staten Island. At this rate, we win the race. Keep going strong.” He added, “Six points in this election is nothing.”

Cuomo continued, “What has happened is, in the primary, Zohran got away with his TikTok band, and a smile, whatever he said, he smiled, and he had his slogans, ‘freeze the rent,’ ‘free buses,’ ‘free food,’ and that was enough,” adding, “What has happened since is people have [found] out what he’s about, and there is no free food, and there are no free buses, and he can’t raise corporate taxes statewide and dedicate it to New York [City]. That can’t happen.”

What other polls show

A Marist poll shows Mamdani at 48 percent, Cuomo at 32 percent, Sliwa at 16 percent and 3 percent undecided.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill found Mamdani had a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50 percent to 25 percent, with 21 percent support for Sliwa, and 4 percent undecided.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed Mamdani with 46 percent support, Cuomo with 33 percent and Sliwa with 15 percent. Three percent were undecided and two percent refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute had Mamdani up 15 percent points over Cuomo while Sliwa remained third with 19 percent. Suffolk University meanwhile showed Mamdani's lead shrinking to just 10 points. Victory Insights had Mamdani at an 18-point lead while the Patriot Polling poll had him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP report found 44.6 percent would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, and 40.7 percent said they'd back Cuomo. A Fox News poll showed Mamdani enjoyed 52 percent support, Cuomo 28 percent, and Sliwa 13 percent.