Curtis Sliwa's online activity raises concerns during NYC mayoral debate with Zohran Mamdani

Curtis Sliwa, Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo went at each other during their final NYC mayoral debate on Wednesday. While the three candidates made a series of urgent pleas to voters, some social media users, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, raised concerns about Sliwa's social media activity during the event. Andrew Cuomo gestures towards Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani(via REUTERS)

Several tweets were posted from the Republican's account during the debate. One of the tweets was a response to former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wrote: “Gotta give it to @CurtisSliwa: he’s right that the housing court system is entirely messed up and must be reformed.”

“I still do not want anything to do with you…Stop glazing me,” the response from Sliwa's account read.

“You are onstage at the debate! How are you tweeting right now @CurtisSliwa,” Loomer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Dude you're on stage in a debate.How you posting you multitasking maniac you,” another person tweeted.

Not only Sliwa, Mamdani's account also shared posts during the debate. A video of Sliwa telling Cuomo, ‘You’re in the back pockets, Andrew, of the developers who wined, dined and pocket-lined you’, was posted.

“This happens to be true,” thCurtis Sliwae account added. “Andrew Cuomo didn’t just watch from the sidelines as the homelessness crisis grew. He was in power – and made political choices, time and again, that made it worse.”

Meanwhile, Sliwa suggested that he is the best candidate to deal with the Trump administration.

“You can’t beat Trump, he has all the cards," he said.

Cuomo added: “I’ve confronted him and I have beaten him,”, further noting that “ Trump will take over New York City” if Mamdani wins.

Mamdani told viewers they just heard from the Republican candidate and “Donald Trump’s puppet himself, Andrew Cuomo”.