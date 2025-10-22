George Santos, family leaving NYC? Disgraced ex-lawmaker shares major update while ripping Zohran Mamdani

Days after President Donald Trump commuted George Santos’ sentence, the disgraced former lawmaker said in a social media post that he and his family “will be departing” New York City as it will become a “dangerous” place if Zohran Mamdani is elected. Santos, a former Republican congressman, was serving seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. George Santos, family leaving NYC? Disgraced ex-lawmaker issues new statement (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

“Sadly it seems that my family and I will be departing the city I’ve called home my entire life. NYC will become a very dangerous place to live in if we elect mayor Mamdani and that is a risk I am unwilling to take now that I want to start growing my family,” Santos wrote on X.

Santos’ comment comes shortly after Mamdani was blasted by survivors of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing for his smiling photo with a controversial imam federal prosecutors believed was a “co-conspirator” in the attack. The 34-year-old mayoral candidate shared a photo of himself with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, 75, referring to him as a “leader and pillar” of the Muslim community in Brooklyn and across the country.

Mamdani has come under fire for various other reasons in recent months, including for a report that claimed his campaign accepted nearly $13,000 in potentially illegal foreign donations, according to the New York Post.Among those who donated was the lefty socialist and mayoral frontrunner’s mother-in-law in Dubai, it was reported.

George Santos welcomes ‘second chance at life’

Santos thanked Trump in an X post after being released. “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life. A chance to grow, to change, and to walk a better path,” he wrote.

Santos admitted to having “made mistakes,” and thanked Jesus Christ for not “abandoning” him. “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump. Earlier today, I had the honor of speaking with him personally, a conversation I will never forget. In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone, the promise of a second chance,” he wrote.

A shocking ethics report in 2023 led to Santos being expelled from Congress. He admitted to stealing the identities of 11 people, including his own family members.