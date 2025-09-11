9/11 terror attacks: Zero Dark Thirty, World Trade Center and more films based on tragedy

People across the world are paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the horrific 9/11 attacks. Multiple events are taking place across the country to mark the 24th anniversary of the tragedy that shook the world. It was on this day in 2001 when suicide attackers took control of US passenger jets, which later crashed into two skyscrapers in New York. Zero Dark Thirty, World Trade Center and more movies based on 9/11 attacks(Unsplash)

The horrific terror attacks have since inspired many movies. From Zero Dark Thirty to United 93, here are some films based on 9/11:

Zero Dark Thirty

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty came out in January 2013 and serves as one of the best movies based on the 9/11 attacks. Starring Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke and Joel Edgerton among others, it narrates the years-long manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the attacks. He was found in a compound in Pakistan and was killed by the US military in May 2011.

World Trade Center

Dubbed as "a true story of courage and survival," the Oliver Stone directorial was written by Andrea Berloff and hit theaters on August 9, 2006. It featured a long list of stars, including Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Stephen Dorff, Jay Hernandez and Michael Shannon, among others.

The movie talks about the first responders who remained present at the spot during the 9/11 attacks. It shows how two rescue workers made every possible effort to evacuate the survivors from the location.

United 93

Paul Greengrass' movie came out in April 2006 and showed how the crew members and passengers of the United Airlines Flight 93 intervened and did not allow the terrorists to hit their intended target. The flight eventually crashed into a field in Pennsylvania's Somerset County.

Fahrenheit 9/11

Michael Moore's controversial documentary was based on the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. At the center stage of it were George W. Bush's presidency, the Iraq war as well as the media coverage during that time. Fahrenheit 9/11 was released in June 2004.

Reign Over Me

Starring Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, Jada Pinkett Smith and Liv Tyler, Reign Over Me talks about two friends, Alan and Charlie, with the latter going through depression after losing his wife and daughters in the deadly attacks. Directed by Mike Binder, the movie hit theaters in March 2007.

FAQs

1. Where to watch Zero Dark Thirty in the US?

Fans can watch the movie on Apple TV+.

2. What happened during 9/ll attacks?

Four planes were seized by the hijackers on September 11. Two of them hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. The third plane hit the Pentagon, while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. It is believed that the terrorists wanted to attack Washington's Capitol Building.

3. How many people died during the September 11, 2001 attacks?

A total of 2,977 people, excluding the 19 hijackers, died in the attacks.