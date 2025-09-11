Tribute in Light set to shine on the 24th anniversary of 9/11 in memory of ‘nearly 3000’ victims

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has successfully tested its Tribute in Light, which will illuminate the sky this week to honour 9/11 victims and New York City’s resilience on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks. The Tribute in Light installation is illuminated over the lower Manhattan skyline during the testing process before the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, as viewed from Bayonne, New Jersey, U.S. September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Tribute in Light tested ahead of the 24th anniversary of 9/11

“Tribute in Light is an iconic part of the commemoration of the nearly 3000 people who were killed on 9/11,” President & CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Beth Hillman was quoted as saying by amNewYork. “Now that we’re here at the 24th anniversary, we know there are 100 million Americans too young to remember 9/11,” he said.

Hillman added that they were “grateful for the opportunity” to raise awareness on the September 11 attacks executed by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001.

Anthoula Katsimatides, who lost her beloved brother in the attacks, told the outlet that she saw the Tribute in Light “as a symbol of hope and resilience for all New Yorkers”.

Tribute in Light was created by a team of artists

Tribute in Light made its debut on March 11, 2002, six months after two hijacked commercial airliners crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Recovery and relief efforts at Ground Zero were still underway at the time the Tribute in Light was installed, as per TimeOut.

As of 2025, the display of Tribute in Light became an annual tradition on September 11. The lights are illuminated on the eve of September 11, and they stay on until dawn on September 12.

As per TimeOut, the Tribute in Light is visible from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan. Residents of Long Island and New Jersey can see the lights glow every year under favourable conditions.

The Municipal Art Society and Creative Time formed a team of artists to create the Tribute in Light. And while Space Cannon made the lights, Michael Ahern Production Services (MAPS) oversaw the entire production.

Apart from lighting consultant Paul Marantz, the artists involved in the project were John Bennett, Gustavo Boneverdi, Richard Nash Gould, Julian LaVerdiere, and Paul Myoda.

FAQs

When did the September 11 attacks take place in the US?

The September 11 attacks, referred to as 9/11, took place on September 11, 2001.

Who planned the 9/11terror attacks?

Terrorist organization al-Qaeda is considered to have planned the 9/11 terror attacks against the US.

Which company oversaw the production of the Tribute in Light?

Michael Ahern Production Services (MAPS) oversaw the production of the Tribute in Light.