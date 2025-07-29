Eyewitness posts video of NYC shooting scene, says horror moment reminded her of 9/11 attacks: ‘All sights, sounds’

An eyewitness at the shooting scene in Manhattan, where a gunman opened fire near a corporate office building, reportedly killing three, including an NYPD officer, recalled the horror moment, adding that it reminded her of the 9/11 attacks. According to law enforcement agencies, the gunman is believed to be dead. The incident occurred Monday evening. Police, emergency vehicles respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York. (AFP)

Kathleen Benanti shared a video on Facebook alerting others to the shooting. “There is an active shooter outside or near my building (park ave between 53rd & 54th). Park Avenue is a sea of cop cars, fire engines, and ambulances. We’re being told to shelter in place and stay away from the windows. I am safe but shaken,” she wrote on social media.

She told NBC that the moment triggered a PTSD response in her, adding that it reminded her of the harrowing attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

"I had a bit of a ptsd response that came out of the blue," she said to the outlet in a message, adding, "I lived through 9/11 and all the sights/sounds reminded me of that day. I’m ok now."

While talking about the Midtown horror, she said, “Some people came running back inside saying people were shouting on the street that there was an active shooter."

Gunman identified:

The gunman has been identified as Shane Tamura, reportedly a native of Las Vegas. As per unconfirmed reports, the 27-year-old, who, according to authorities, was neutralised at the scene, was a former Canadian football player.

The suspect, while entering the building where he allegedly opened fire, injuring three people, was seen carrying an AR-15 and wearing a bulletproof vest. A viral picture of the suspect shows him entering the building wearing shades and a jacket.