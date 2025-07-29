Midtown NYC shooting: 5 key facts about Manhattan suspect as photos and videos surface

A gunman unleashed terror in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday. The incident is reportedly unfolding at Blackstone building on Park Avenue between East 51st and East 52nd Streets. The first photo of the Manhattan shooting suspect has appeared online.(Reuters)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that an ‘active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now'.

Reportedly, an NYPD cop and one other person have been shot. Around a hundred people are believed to be sheltering. First videos from the scene showed massive police presence, some people fleeing from the building, and a group of cops appearing to approach said building.

Now, the first photo of the suspect has appeared online. Amid this, here is what you need to know about the Midtown NYC shooting suspect.

Five key facts about NYC shooting suspect

The suspect is reportedly carrying an AR-15

The suspect is believed to have a bulletproof vest on

Several profiles on X have claimed that the suspect is a Middle Eastern man, though there is no official confirmation of the same

At least two people have been shot by the suspect, and one report claimed that the suspect has shot himself dead

The photo of the suspect shows him in shades, wearing a jacket and entering a building

What we know so far

A massive operation is underway with Mayor Adams exercising caution. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”

The NYPD, while not confirming the shooting, issued an advisory, saying “Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area.”

Meanwhile, the police while tackling the situation, also tried to help the victims with one video showing NYPD officers performing CPR on someone who has been shot.