Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Manhattan shooting: Alleged photo of NYC suspect in body armor, AR-15 rifle surfaces

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 05:36 am IST

CCTV photo shows alleged Midtown Manhattan shooter in body armor with AR-15 after NYPD officer and civilian were shot Monday afternoon.

Amid the shooting of an NYPD officer and a civilian in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, an alleged photo of the shooter was captured in CCTV footage and shared on social media. In the photo, the alleged suspect can be seen wearing body armor and carrying an AR-15 rifle. Reports citing police sources said that the suspect shot himself at the 33rd floor of the Blackstone building.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Here's the photo:

As per reports, the suspect fled into the Blackstone building on 342 Park Avenue in Manhattan as police chased him down. The Blackstone building, which also houses the NFL headquarters, has been placed on a lockdown. The scene continues to be a “very active” investigation.

The injured NYPD officer is in a critical condition, while the other victim is also undergoing treatment. CNN reported that both victims are expected to survive.

NYPD Issues Update

As of now, the New York Police Department has yet officially confirmed it as a shooting, despite police sources revealing to the media that shots were fired and two people were involved, including an officer. New York City Mayor, Eric Adams confirmed it as a shooting investigation.

“New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now,” Adams said. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”

Thus far, the NYPD has only provided an advisory on its X handle, asking people to avoid the area "due to a police activity."

"Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area," the NYPD said.

This is a developing story.

