What’s happening at Blackstone in Manhattan, NYC? Shooting, active shooter reports surface

An active shooter situation unfolded in the Blackstone building on 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon. As per reports, one officer was shot by a suspect who reportedly shot himself dead at 33rd floor of the building. A shelter-in-place has been issued in New York City with lockdown at the Blackstone building. Representational.

As a massive police response is underway in the of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed it as a shooter investigation, as king New Yorkers to avoid the area.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," Adams wrote. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”

Videos surfaced from midtown Manhattan showing the massive police response underway near the Blackstone building. A photo of the suspect surfaced which showed him carrying a AR-15 rifle and wearing a bullet-proof vest.

"Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue," the NYPD said on X.

Here's a video from the scene showing numerous EMS and NYPD vehicles on East 52 Street.

The scene continues to be "very active" with a significant emergency response still underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.