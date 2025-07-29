KPMG to Rudin: 33rd floor of 345 Park Ave where NYC shooter died houses multiple corporate offices

The building on 345 Park Avenue, where the Midtown Manhattan shooting suspect reportedly killed himself on Monday afternoon, houses multiple corporate offices. From Blackstone, to KPMG, Rudin Management, and the National Football League, the building houses major corporate offices as their New York City base. Police officers gather near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan(REUTERS)

The shooter killed a police officer and injured multiple civilians and fled to the building on 345 Park Ave. Then, he was found dead on the 33rd floor of the building, having reportedly killed himself. The suspect was identified as Shane D Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada.

List of corporate offices on 354 Park Avenue:

Blackstone Group: The building serves as its global headquarters and occupies over a million square feet across approximately 28 floors

KPMG: a global auditing and consulting firm present since the building opened in 1969.

National Football League (NFL): NFL has made 345 Park its New York City base since around 2012.

Rudin Management Company Inc: Rudin is the building’s landlord and owner-operator.

Consulate General of Ireland: along with related agencies like Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Deutsche Bank: DB also has an office in the building.

JPMorgan Chase: Also listed as a tenant at the address.

Piper Jaffray (now Piper Sandler)

As of now, four people were shot, along with the deceased NYPD officer.

Also read: Midtown Manhattan shooting: 5 things to know about NYPD officer shot in Park Avenue building

Did Shane Tamura target NFL building?

As records of Shane D Tamura's high school football career was dug up by internet sleuths, a lot of people speculated that Tamura targeted the NFL headquarters owing to his failed football career. However, no evidence exists to that regard, and Tamura's records show that he did play football beyond high school, nor did he come close to declare for NFL draft.

In high school, he played for the Golden Valley junior varsity team in Santa Clarita, California, and then for the Granada Hills Varsity boy's football team.