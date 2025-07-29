Midtown Manhattan shooting: 5 things to know about NYPD officer shot in Park Avenue building

A gunman is believed to be dead after shooting at least one New York Police Department officer and two civilians in Midtown Manhattan, on Monday. Two NYPD officers were reportedly shot in the incident in Manhattan(Reuters)

The Manhattan shooting took place in the area of the Blackstone building, at 345 Park Avenue, between 51st Street and 52nd Street.

As per reports, the suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building which hosts the offices of Blackstone and NFL headquarters.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

While more details on the suspect, especially their identity, is awaited, here are some details on the NYPD cop who was shot in the tragic incident.

Five facts about NYPD cop shot in Manhattan shooting

The NYPD cop is an officer from a Bronx precinct

He was shot in the back by the suspect, in the lobby of the building

The police officer was working as private security at the time he was shot

He was on a post near the building when the shooting began

While the officer's condition is not exactly clear, CNN reported he's expected to survive, while ABC noted he was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center. Fox sources meanwhile said the officer had passed away. CBS has reported that two NYPD officers were shot, and while one is dead, the other has been wounded.

The civilian who was shot was transported to Bellevue Hospital, ABC also reported. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. CNN further reported that another civilian who had been shot is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the building remains under lockdown and people have been told to shelter in place. Security camera footage showed the shooter holding a long gun, wearing shades and a jacket, walking outside the building.