Manhattan, NYC shooting update: Multiple victims in Park Avenue building, 'active shooter' photo surfaces

A shooter wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire inside a Midtown skyscraper that houses Blackstone and NFL headquarters Monday, July 28. Three people were shot, including a cop who died, the New York Post reported. The shooter is also dead.

The NYPD responded to calls about an active shooter at 324 Park Avenue, and found the gunman dead from a gunshot wound on the 33rd floor.

What we know so far

The gunman entered the building carrying a rifle, which can be seen in a photo that has surfaced. He then opened fire, shooting at least one cop, who was killed. Two civilians were shot too, and one of them is now in critical condition.

The chilling photo shows the suspect calmly walking across the Park Ave. skyscraper’s entry plaza, carrying an assault rifle.

According to a witness on the first floor, “it sounded like a barrage of shots …Like an automatic weapon. Like a high-capacity weapon.” Meanwhile, sources told the outlet that the slain officer was from the 47 Precinct, but was working a paid detail for the owner of the building, Rudin Properties, when the shooting took place.

Two apparent protesters were also arrested outside of the building around the time of the shooting.

Officials have urged people to avoid areas near East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue due to police activity. “Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area,” NYPD News said on X.

The post added, “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter is dead.”

Sources told the New York Post that the number of victims are expected to rise. Authorities are scouring the skyscraper in the aftermath of the shooting.