Midtown NYC active shooter: First videos show people fleeing Manhattan building amid shooting reports

A massive operation is underway in midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, after an active shooter situation developed. First visuals from the scene are out. Hundreds of people are reportedly sheltering in place. Image for representation(Unsplash)

The incident is said to be unfolding at Blackstone building on Park Avenue between East 51st and East 52nd Streets.

The shooter is reportedly armed with an assault rifle, likely an AR-15, and hundreds of people are sheltering in place. The assailant reportedly has a bulletproof vest. The video shows massive police presence. People can be seen fleeing from the scene, while cops appeared to be moving towards the building.

Journalist Oliya Scootercaster also reported from the scene, posting on X, “Active shooter situation on Park Ave near E 52nd St in Manhattan. One man confirmed shot, possibly with an AR-15. About 100 people reportedly hiding from the gunman. Massive NYPD response.”

The incident is a developing one, with reports that multiple people including a NYPD cop has been shot. Cops, however, have not confirmed reports of the shooting yet.

Meanwhile, the NYPD has issued an advisory, asking people to avoid the area.

“Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue,” they said on X.

“Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area,” they added.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on X said they are responding to “provide support” at the “active crime scene".

NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the incident, saying on X, “there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now”, and adding, “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”

Meanwhile, of the shooter has also surfaced, but remain unconfirmed .

(This is a developing story)