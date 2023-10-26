Lewiston, Maine witnessed a mass shooting, leaving the nation in grief and demanding immediate action. While details are still coming to light, a disturbing pattern emerges highlighting the ease of acquiring firearms in stark contrast to everyday items like Sudafed. The individual of interest in the case was identified as Robert Card, who had received training as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine, according to a police intelligence bulletin. (AFP)

The incident rekindled a fierce debate about gun control, especially in light of Maine Republicans rejecting a bill that proposed a modest 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases. Shannon Watts, founder of @momsdemand, expressed her frustration on X (formerly Twitter) : "IT IS HARDER TO BUY SUDAFED THAN AN AR-15 IN MAINE."

The comparison between purchasing an AR-15 and Sudafed draws attention to the stark disparity in regulations. Sudafed, containing pseudoephedrine, is heavily regulated due to its potential use in illegal drug production. Stringent laws mandate photo ID for purchase, limits on quantities, and a comprehensive tracking system, ensuring accountability.

Contrastingly, buying firearms lacks federal limitations, with no national database to monitor purchases. While licensed dealers conduct background checks, private sales often bypass this crucial scrutiny, raising concerns about unchecked firearm circulation.

The argument for stricter gun regulations gained momentum as citizens and celebrities alike expressed their concerns. Stephen Colbert questioned the ease of buying bullets compared to purchasing Sudafed after a mass shooting incident, highlighting the absurdity of the current situation.

Advocates for gun control stress the urgent need for comprehensive reform. "Our government needs to see that it makes no sense to track who’s buying cold medicine! But instead, we should be screening who’s buying guns and do they qualify to own one mentally," tweeted concerned citizen Lance Cotten.

While Sudafed regulations stemmed from the fight against methamphetamine production, it is evident that similar, stringent measures are imperative for firearms. As the nation mourns the Lewiston tragedy, the pressing call for stricter gun regulations reverberates

