On Monday morning, 28 July, gunfire opened inside a high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan, home to major tenants like Blackstone and the NFL. Stretchers are prepared as emergency services gather during a reported active shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

The New York Post reported that a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest entered the Park Avenue skyscraper and opened fire, shooting three people. Among the injured was a police officer, who, along with another victim, is now in critical condition.

However, later on, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Post reported.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}