Shane D Tamura: Exploring NYC shooter's 'failed' football career amid attack near NFL HQ

Shane D Tamura, the shooter at 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan on Monday, shot himself dead on the 33rd floor of the building. Amid that, internet sleuths have dug up the football career of Tamura, who was a high school and college standout at Golden Valley High School and Granada Hills in California. A New York Police Department (NYPD) helicopter reflected in windows near the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Bloomberg)

A lot of reports claimed that Shane D Tamura, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, harbored NFL hopes, but that ended in despair, prompting him to attack the NFL headquarters on 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan. However, these reports are unverified, as the New York Police Department has not confirmed the motive yet.

Here we will look at Tamura's football career, which started at the Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita and ended at the Granada Hills Varsity Boys football team.

Shane D Tamura Football Career

According to records sourced from MaxPreps.com, Shane D Tamura wore jersey #2 and played as a running back and defensive back at Granada Hills. Records show that he played for Granada Hills in the 2015 season and he rushed for 616 yards on 126 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and scoring 5 rushing touchdowns. He also stood out on special teams, averaging 29.5 yards per kickoff return, earning regional recognition.

Earlier, as a junior varsity player at Golden Valley High School during the 2014–15 season, Tamura logged 774 rushing yards on 139 carries, with 11 touchdowns, along with 103 receiving yards and 298 kickoff return yards, as per his records on Hudl. He totaled 1,346 all-purpose yards, averaging over 134 yards per game.

Who was Shane Tamura?

Shane D Tamura has been I'd as the suspect in the shooting at midtown Manhattan that left one NYPD officer dead, and multiple injured. Tamura shot at the officer and injured a few civilians and entered a building on 345 Park Avenue that houses multiple corporate offices. He reportedly killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building.

A photo of Tamura surfaced where he could be seen wearing a bullet-proof body armor and carrying an AR-15 assault rifle.