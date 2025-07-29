Who is Shane Tamura? Midtown NYC shooter identified as Las Vegas native

Shane Tamura has been identified as the gunman who opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan building in New York City on Monday, killing at least four people. A cyclist is seen behind crime scene tape as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (AFP)

Who is Shane Tamura?

Tamura is reportedly a Las Vegas native. According to unconfirmed reports, he is 27 years old. He is a former football player and reportedly holds a concealed carry permit from Nevada, a photo of which has surfaced on social media.

Tamura stormed a skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, opening fire and killing a police officer and three others. He was later found dead on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The building houses the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL, as well as offices for KPMG.

Possible motive?

Shane Tamura was reportedly a standout running back who graduated high school in 2016 and played football for Granada Hills.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest he may have failed to make it into the NFL, which could have been a possible motive for targeting the building that houses the NFL headquarters. However, these claims remain unverified. Police have not yet released an official statement regarding his background or possible motive.

New York lawmakers react to shooting

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wrote on X, “I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, wrote, "Deeply disturbed by the horrific shooting in Midtown Manhattan. Praying hard for the brave NYPD officer impacted and all other victims of this tragedy. May God watch over our city during this challenging moment."