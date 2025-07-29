What was Shane Tamura, the NYC shooter's motive? Netizens drop an NFL factor

Gunfire rang out Monday morning, 28 July, inside a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper that houses several high-profile tenants like Blackstone and the NFL. Police and others gather at a crime scene in midtown Manhattan after two people, including a police officer, were shot inside of an office building on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, a ‘Concealed Firearms Permit’ found at the scene reportedly identified the shooter as Shane Tamura, a Nevada resident.

Meanwhile, several internet users are claiming that Tamura may have once been a football hopeful. “Definitely appears to be this same Shane Tamura involved in NYC shooting. NFL headquarters were located at that building and could be a possible motive. Tamura was a stand out RB that graduated in 2016,” one user wrote, sharing footage of a football player they believe resembles the gunman.

ALSO READ| Manhattan, NYC shooting: Did the gunman target Blackstone? Employee reveals shocking details about shot-out windows

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

At least 4 killed, including in NYC Midtown shootout, gunman found dead

CNN reported four people were shot, including a police officer who was killed. The shooter also died, found on the 33rd floor from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called to 324 Park Avenue for reports of an active shooter. When they arrived, they found a grim scene: two civilians wounded, one in critical condition, and the officer fatally shot.

The reported shooter, Shane, calmly walked in with an AR-15 rifle in hand, per a photo cited by the New York Post. The outlet also cited a witness, who shared, “It sounded like a barrage of shots …Like an automatic weapon. Like a high-capacity weapon.”

Following the shootout, the NYPD urged people to steer clear of the area. “Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area,” NYPD News posted on X.

ALSO READ| Midtown NYC shooter found dead on 33rd floor of Park Avenue building housing Blackstone, NFL HQ: Report

The department later confirmed the situation had been brought under control.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter is dead,” NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on X.