Manhattan, NYC shooting: Did the gunman target Blackstone? Employee reveals shocking details about shot-out windows

In the aftermath of a shooting that took place inside a Midtown skyscraper that houses Blackstone and NFL headquarters Monday, July 28, Intelligencer reported that the crazed gunman appeared to have targeted Blackstone. Several people were shot and injured, and at least four people were killed, including a cop, according to CNN. The shooter is also dead. New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are seen as they respond to an incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. Police are investigating an "active shooter" incident, New York Mayor Eric Adams said on X (formerly Twitter) with the NYPD advising residents to "avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue". (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Did the gunman target Blackstone?

An employee of the investment firm Blackstone told the outlet that before evacuating the building, they passed shot-out windows on the 32nd floor, which is a recruitment area for the firm, according to the witness. Another employee revealed that they saw and spoke to a member of Blackstone who was inside the building, sheltering under a desk on the same floor.

While the outlet said it seems like the shooter targeted Blackstone, there is no official confirmation on the same.

READ MORE | Manhattan, NYC shooting update: Multiple victims in Park Avenue building, 'active shooter' photo surfaces

The NYPD responded to calls about an active shooter at 324 Park Avenue, and found the gunman dead from a gunshot wound on the 33rd floor.

READ MORE | Midtown NYC active shooter: First videos show people fleeing Manhattan building amid shooting reports

Meanwhile, a chilling photo that has surfaced on social media shows the suspect calmly walking across the Park Ave. skyscraper’s entry plaza, carrying an assault rifle. A witness on the first floor said, as reported by the New York Post, that “it sounded like a barrage of shots …Like an automatic weapon. Like a high-capacity weapon.” Sources told the outlet that the slain officer was from the 47 Precinct, but was working a paid detail for the owner of the building, Rudin Properties.

READ MORE | Midtown NYC shooting: 5 key facts about Manhattan suspect as photos and videos surface

Commissioner Jessica Tisch has now announced in an X post that the shooting is over. “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” the post reads.