Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Hotel guest films dozens of NYPD officers swarming Midtown shooting scene from window

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 06:52 am IST

The shooting happened at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown, NYC, at a building that contains Blackstone and the NFL headquarters.

A video of cops walking inside the Midtown shooting scene where a gunman opened fire, injuring at least three people, including an NYPD cop, has surfaced on social media. As per an X user, the video was captured from a hotel window in NYC.

An NYPD helicopter flies overhead as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan. (AFP)
“Dozens of police going into the building,” the X user wrote, adding, “Filmed live from Lotte Hotel.”

In a tweet, NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the gunman was neutralised. “I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized. The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are,” the mayor continued. He added that the injured were taken to the hospital.

According to a report by ABC Eyewitness News, three people died at the attack, including a New York City police officer. Sources added that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also Read: Eyewitness posts video of NYC shooting scene, says horror moment reminded her of 9/11 attacks: ‘All sights, sounds’

The gunman is identified as Shane Tamura, reportedly a native of Las Vegas and a former Canadian football player. As per authorities, he was seen carrying an AR-15. Reportedly, Tamura holds a concealed carry permit from Nevada.

