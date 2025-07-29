Who was Didarul Islam? NYPD officer killed in Manhattan shooting remembered for heroic sacrifice

Didarul Islam, an NYPD cop, was killed by Shane Tamura, the lone gunman in the Manhattan shooting incident. Tamura then turned the gun on himself after the attack at 345 Park Avenue, on Monday. Didarul Islam was a NYPD veteran and had served for three and a half years.(X/@NotTheirScript)

Three other people were killed in the tragic incident that has left the Big Apple reeling.

Who was Didarul Islam?

Didarul Islam was a veteran on the force and had served for three and a half years. Islam, 36, was assigned to the 47th precinct.

He was Bangladeshi immigrant and his wife was eight-month pregnant, with a baby on the way. Islam has two children, the NYPD police chief said.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was a person of faith, and hailed him as a ‘true blue New Yorker’.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice”, Jessica S. Tisch, the commissioner, said.

The police chief went on to state that Islam had put himself in harm's way and was shot in cold blood. He was ‘wearing a uniform that stood for the promise he made to this city,’ Tisch added.

“He died as he lived – a hero,” she concluded.

Tributes began to pour in for Islam, with Queens Shomrim, a volunteer organization, stating “Queens Shomrim sends heartfelt condolences and support to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Officer Didarul Islam of the 47th Precinct. He made the ultimate sacrifice of keeping all of us safe while in the line of duty. We stand with the NYPD and the community during this difficult time.”

Islam had joined the force in December 2021, and was off-duty Monday, working as security for the Rudin Management Company. However, he was in uniform.

During the press conference in the aftermath of the shooting, it was also shared that Islam was hardworking and was proud to wear his uniform and shield. He went out each day to provide for his family, and did what he had to do, including working overtime, it was shared.

Islam's family is understandably devastated by the loss, including his wife, who is pregnant, and his father who won't get a chance to see his son again.