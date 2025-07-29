Shane Tamura used $420 gun in NYC shooting: Weapon details

Shane Tamura has been identified as the gunman responsible for the shooting in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, that left at least four – including one NYPD officer – dead. An NYPD officer was killed in the attack.(Bloomberg)

Tamura, after the attack, at 345 Park Avenue, turned the gun on himself.

While the situation was ongoing, several reports said that he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had an AR-15. Now, New York Post has confirmed what weapon Tamura used to carry out the heinous act.

Manhattan shooting: Details of gun Shane Tamura used

Tamura used a Pametto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle with .223 caliber bullets, NY Post reported.

The gun costs around $420. It has also been reported that Tamura had a conceal carry permit issued to him by the Las Vegas Police Department.

Palmetto State Armory says about their line of AR-15s “Our line of PA-15 rifles is our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love. When you purchase a PA-15 rifle, you are purchasing not only an American made firearm but one that carries a full lifetime warranty. We offer a variety of configurations that are sure to check all the boxes you're looking for when deciding on an AR-15.”

What you need to know about Palmetto State Armory

Palmetto State Armory is an American firearms company based in Columbia, South Carolina. The name of the company is derived from SC's official nickname ‘The Palmetto State’.

The company was started in 2008 by Jamin McCallum, who had a career in accounting prior to this. While the company started off by selling magazines and ammunition, it moved on to making its own firearms and firearm components.

The company is specially known for its line of AR-15s and pistols, with Tamura having purchased one of the former products.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had called the company a “valued member of South Carolina's thriving business community”.