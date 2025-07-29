Midtown Manhattan shooting: Witnesses recount moment Shane Tamura opened fire, ‘I heard shots being fired and then…’

Witnesses have described the horrifying moment gunman Shane Tamura, 27, opened fire in a deadly shooting at 345 Park Avenue. Several people were shot and injured, and at least four people were killed, including a cop, according to CNN. The shooter is also dead. A firefighter stands near emergency vehicles as police respond to a nearby shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

“I was on the one block away, and I heard shots being fired and then a bunch of police, they came to neutralize it," said 30-year-old Oleksandr Stupak, as reported by the New York Post. Stupak was standing across from the skyscraper when gunfire erupted.

"I went to the Citizen app, and it says active shooting. A lot of police started to come. I mean. [It’s ] crazy,” he added.

Another witness was in the tower's lobby when Tamura opened fire. The witness said he was left gasping for breath on a neighboring office building's stoop, and decided to call a loved one to let them know what happened. “I was at work, and this guy came in with an assault rifle and started shooting. I was in the lobby at work,” the man said into the phone.

NFL employees were asked to shelter in place

The shooting took place inside a Midtown skyscraper that houses Blackstone and NFL headquarters Monday, July 28. According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, NFL employees were asked to shelter in place during the shooting.

Darlington wrote in an X post, “I’m told NFL employees at 345 Park Ave have been told to shelter in place after reports of gunfire nearby.” He added that an NFL security alert sent to employees read, “Do not exit the building. Secure your location and hide until law enforcement clears your floor. Please switch phones to silent.”

The rifle used by the gunman to carry out the deadly shooting is a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle in .223-caliber. Sources told the New York Post that terrorism does not appear to be a factor in Tamura’s rampage.