Midtown Manhattan shooting: Suspect 'neutralized' so why did NYPD take 2 people into custody

The gunman involved in the shooting at Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, has killed himself. NYPD police chief confirmed the same on X, saying the situation had been neutralized. The gunman has now been identified as Shane Tamura, from Las Vegas.(Getty Images via AFP)

The suspect involved in the shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan turned the gun on himself, but not before he shot several people. Among those shot are two NYPD officers, one of whom is reportedly dead.

The gunman has now been identified as Shane Tamura, from Las Vegas. Unconfirmed reports say his age is 27, and he has a concealed firearms carry permit, which was issued to him by the Las Vegas police department.

While the active shooter situation was underway, and several people were sheltering, the cops detained two people reportedly. However, they do not seem to be directly involved in the shooting.

Why NYPD detained 2 people during Manhattan shooting

Two people were reportedly detained from the scene while the active shooter situation was ongoing. One woman and a man was taken away, Am NY reported.

The woman reportedly had a cut to her head and the man yelled “Free Palestine, I’m not the active shooter!”

What we know about the Manhattan shooting so far

Four people have been killed in the Manhattan shooting, with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino saying on X that the agents would extend all support in the situation.

Amid reports of Tamura's involvement, some have opined that he might have been targeting the NFL offices hosted in the building. “Definitely appears to be this same Shane Tamura involved in NYC shooting. NFL headquarters were located at that building and could be a possible motive. Tamura was a stand out RB that graduated in 2016,” one person said on X.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams said on X, “I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized. The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are. People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the hospital.”