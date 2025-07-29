Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
NYC active shooter reports: Cop shot by suspect with assault rifle in Midtown Manhattan, shelter-in-place ordered

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 04:21 am IST

A police officer was reportedly shot by a suspect armed with an assault rifle in Midtown Manhattan, NYC. The incident is unfolding at Blackstone building.

A police officer was reportedly shot by a suspect armed with an assault rifle in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday. According to the X account Viral News NYC, the incident is unfolding at Blackstone building on Park Avenue between East 51st and East 52nd Streets. NYPD has locked down the area and issued a shelter-in-place order.

A police officer was reportedly shot in Midtown Manhattan, NYC.(Representational image- Unsplash )
Journalist Oliya Scootercaster also reported from the scene, posting on X, “Active shooter situation on Park Ave near E 52nd St in Manhattan. One man confirmed shot, possibly with an AR-15. About 100 people reportedly hiding from the gunman. Massive NYPD response.”

Police have not yet confirmed the reports.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
