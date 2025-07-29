NYC active shooter reports: Cop shot by suspect with assault rifle in Midtown Manhattan, shelter-in-place ordered

A police officer was reportedly shot by a suspect armed with an assault rifle in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Monday. According to the X account Viral News NYC, the incident is unfolding at Blackstone building on Park Avenue between East 51st and East 52nd Streets. NYPD has locked down the area and issued a shelter-in-place order. A police officer was reportedly shot in Midtown Manhattan, NYC.(Representational image- Unsplash )

Journalist Oliya Scootercaster also reported from the scene, posting on X, “Active shooter situation on Park Ave near E 52nd St in Manhattan. One man confirmed shot, possibly with an AR-15. About 100 people reportedly hiding from the gunman. Massive NYPD response.”

Police have not yet confirmed the reports.