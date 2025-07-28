Who is Reno casino shooting suspect? All we know about gunman taken to hospital as fatalities reported

A tragic shooting at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno resulted in several injuries and some fatalities, according to local reports. Reno casino shooting: Authorities have neither revealed number of casualties nor the type and extent of injuries.(X)

“Tragically, lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence,” Reno City Council Devon Reese stated in a Facebook post.

Authorities have neither revealed number of casualties nor the type and extent of injuries.

An unidentified representative for the Washoe County Sheriff's Department called the police-involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort a “critical incident,” according to the Associated Press.

Who is Reno casino shooting suspect?

Reno Police arrested the shooting suspect when they arrived at the casino at 7:25 a.m. on Monday, according to local TV station KRNV. The suspect is an adult male who was later shifted to a local hospital. His injuries have not been revealed.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese wrote, adding that “We cannot accept this as normal. Not here. Not anywhere.”

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that there is no current threat to the community.

What was Reno casino shooting suspect's motive?

Although the precise number of victims has not been determined, several were discovered to have been shot.

While some injured received assistance from REMSA, firefighters, and Grand Sierra staff, others reached nearby medical facilities on their own.

Some areas of the property might be blocked as Sparks Police continues their investigation.

According to the police, the motive of the shooter is yet to known.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged anyone with knowledge on the incident to call them at 775-322-4900. The Reno Police Department cautioned locals to stay out of the area