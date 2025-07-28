Trump reveals why he cut ties with Epstein, claims his name was planted in files: ‘He stole people who…’

President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that ex-FBI director James Comey or former Attorney General Merrick Garland might have placed his name into the Jeffrey Epstein files. President Donald Trump speaks with the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Trump spoke to reporters in Turnberry, Scotland, where he was asked, “You had said you had not been briefed that your name was in the Epstein files, doesn't the AG have to tell you?”

In response, Trump said, “Well, I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were fun by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people.”

“The whole thing is a hoax. They ran the files. I was running against somebody that ran the files. If they had something they would have released.”

He called the whole thing “fake”, alleging that the “phony” files were run by “sick people”. “As an example, Christopher Steele, wrote a book, we call the ‘fake news dossier.’”

Trump says nobody approached him for pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell

Moving further, Trump reiterated that he is "allowed" to grant pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody's approached me with it, nobody's asked me about it,” the POTUS told reporters who inquired about Maxwell. “It's in the news about that—that aspect of it, but right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it,” he stated.

Trump says Epstein ‘stole people who worked for me’

Speaking further about his ties with Epstein, Trump said that he severed his relationship with him and even threw him out of his Mar-a-Lago club after “he stole people who worked for me.”

Trump claimed that after being advised not to do it again, Epstein stole at least one more worker from him.

Speaking in Scotland, the POTUS gave no further information about the conflict with Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York federal prison weeks after being detained in July 2019 on suspicion of child sex trafficking.

“He hired help, and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that work for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again,” Trump said, adding that Epstein later became “persona non grata.”

“I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did if you want to know the truth.”

This comes as questions have been raised regarding their equation and friendship following Attorney General Pam Bondi's and other Trump administration officials' failure to share investigative files about the late sex offender.