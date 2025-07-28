Who were Clinton and Cristen Brink? Arkansas couple slain while hiking with two daughters in Devil's Den State Park

Arkansas officials have launched a search to identify the killer of two parents who were murdered while hiking with their two daughters in Devil's Den State Park. Clinton and Cristen Brink got married in September 2014.(X@NotTheirScript)

Cristen Amanda Brink and her husband Clinton David Brink were attacked when the family was enjoying a trek on a walking track in the isolated park in Washington County. However, their 7 and 9-year-old daughters remained unharmed and they are being looked after by their relatives.

Here's what investigators have said

For now, investigators have not yet disclosed how their parents were slain, and it is still unknown what the girls saw at the scene.

However, the detectives have made public a number of details about the suspect and urged other hikers who were in the park that day to review their pictures in case they ever caught him on camera. Park visitors were advised not to upload their pictures online since it may potentially compromise the police investigation.

“Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage…Investigators urge anyone with photos or video to not post footage on social media, as this may inadvertently jeopardize the investigation.”

Authorities categorised the area as “remote,” noting that the “terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick, and there is no cellphone service,” stated Arkansas State Police (ASP) on Sunday after they were called at approximately 2:40 pm on Saturday.

“The suspect's vehicle may be a Mazda with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape. It may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park.”

Who were Clinton and Cristen Brink?

Police confirmed that the Brink family recently relocated to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, from another state. The couple's social media accounts on Facebook indicate that they were previously residing in Montana and California.

Cristen and Clinton got married in September 2014.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders reacts to killing

Taking to X, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed grief over the deaths of Brinks adding that perpetrator will be brought to justice.

“We are heartbroken by today's horrific news from Devil's Den State Park and are in close contact with State Police and the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism as they work to apprehend the suspect. We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.”