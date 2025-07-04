Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Little Rock shooting: What happened at Outlet Mall in Arkansas; videos surface

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 06:16 AM IST

One person was injured after shots were fired at the Outlet Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon, the police in Little Rock confirmed.

One person was injured after shots were fired at the Outlet Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon, the police in Little Rock confirmed. Videos showed chaos at the mall as the suspect chased down the victims, causing massive panic.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Here's video from the mall:

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon, with the first call coming around 5:43 p.m. The injured victim has been taken to a medical facility, and the area has been secured by the Little Rock Police Department.

As of now, no information has been released on the suspect, and it is not clear if the person taken into custody.

Local reports suggested that the shooting took place at the American Eagle Store inside the mall. A photo of a broken window at the American Eagle store was published by local NBC affiliate, KARK.

This is a developing story. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Little Rock shooting: What happened at Outlet Mall in Arkansas; videos surface
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On