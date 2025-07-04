Little Rock shooting: What happened at Outlet Mall in Arkansas; videos surface

One person was injured after shots were fired at the Outlet Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon, the police in Little Rock confirmed. Videos showed chaos at the mall as the suspect chased down the victims, causing massive panic. Representational.(Unsplash)

Here's video from the mall:

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon, with the first call coming around 5:43 p.m. The injured victim has been taken to a medical facility, and the area has been secured by the Little Rock Police Department.

As of now, no information has been released on the suspect, and it is not clear if the person taken into custody.

Local reports suggested that the shooting took place at the American Eagle Store inside the mall. A photo of a broken window at the American Eagle store was published by local NBC affiliate, KARK.

This is a developing story.