Trump blasts California wildfire aid, questions missing $100 million FireAid money

Donald Trump blasted California’s wildfire relief efforts and took aim at the FireAid benefit concert that raised $100 million for victims of the January wildfires. Trump called it “another Democrat-inspired scam.” Donald Trump blasted FireAid benefit concert that raised $100 million for victims of the January wildfires.(Bloomberg)

FireAid had promoted itself as a major fundraiser to support people affected by the Los Angeles fires, but some wildfire victims said they never received any help from the concert.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “FIREAID IS A TOTAL DISASTER. LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER DEMOCRAT INSPIRED SCAM. 100 MILLION DOLLARS IS MISSING. WAS SUPPOSED TO TO GO TO THE LOS ANGELES FIRE VICTIMS, FIRES THAT, WITH PROPER MANAGEMENT, WOULD NEVER HAVE EVEN HAPPENED.”

Also Read: Wildfires force evacuations at two national parks in the western US

Trump also criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, writing, “GOVERNOR NEWSCUM REFUSED TO RELEASE BILLIONS OF GALLONS OF WATER FROM NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST. WHAT A DIFFERENCE IT WOULD HAVE MADE! I HAVE SINCE OVERRULED HIM, AND IT IS NOW RELEASED. All FEDERAL HOUSING PERMITS HAVE ALSO BEEN APPROVED, THE CITY IS YEARS LATE. GET THE FIRE VICTIMS THEIR APPROVALS TO REBUILD, AND DO IT NOW!”

The wildfires in California killed over 30 people and destroyed more than 18000 homes. Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, the fires quickly spread in city and rural areas. The total damage was estimated between $76 to $130 billion, according to a UCLA report.

What happened at FireAid ?

FireAid took place at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome arenas in Inglewood. The benefit concert featured big names like Lady Gaga, No Doubt, John Mayer, and Olivia Rodrigo. It aired on platforms like AMC Theatres and YouTube, and it brought in viewers from all over the world. The $100 million raised was given to about 188 non-profits helping with emergency housing, food, mental health, and fire prevention.

However, some of the victims said they never saw any of the money. David Howard, who lost two homes in Pacific Palisades, told Fox News, “I have not seen any benefit from the FireAid money, and I am very involved here and neither have my neighbours.” Mark Jones, another wildfire victim, added, “The fire aid was for us. So, we figured where is the money? Where is it going?”

FireAid later said it never planned to make direct payments to people and worked with trusted local non-profits instead.

Also Read: Coachella Valley 'Shady' fire: Brush fire erupts in Thermal near Indio - Check map and updates

Kevin Kiley asks for an investigation

In response, Representative Kevin Kiley wrote to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation. Meanwhile, some non-profits defended FireAid. Michael Flood, head of the LA Regional Food Bank, said the money helped a lot when food demand went up by 30 percent. “It was especially high in January through March as so many people were displaced and lost power and water,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Even though many aid groups praised the support they got, the complaints have added fuel to the ongoing debate over how California handles wildfires, relief efforts, and how transparent big charity drives really are.