Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Coachella Valley 'Shady' fire: Brush fire erupts in Thermal near Indio - Check map and updates

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 04:40 am IST

A brush fire dubbed ‘Shady Fire’ broke out Friday in Thermal’s Coachella Valley near Shady Lane. It’s threatening structures to the south, per reports.

A brush fire erupted in the Coachella Valley, in Thermal, California on Friday afternoon. The fire is being called ‘Shady Fire’ by the CalFire incident command, as it is located at Shady Lane south of Avenue 54. As per Watch Duty, the fire is threatening structures on the south.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

"Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire with black smoke and heavy fuels with a slow rate of spread. Additional resources have been requested," the Riverside County Fire Department said on X.

Here's the map of the fire provided by CalFire:

As per Watch Duty, the fire has currently spread to over 40 acres with zero rate of containment. Smoke from the fire was visible in all of the Coachella Valley, including in Indio, Coachella and Mecca.

Evacuation order in Riverside County

An evacuation order was issued for the following areas by the Riverside County authorities.

South of Ave 52

East of Monroe Street

North of Airport Blvd

West of Highway 111

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
