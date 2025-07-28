Legionnaire's disease outbreak in Harlem, NYC: Health officials warn residents as multiple cases reported

Several cases of Legionnaire's disease were reported in Harlem, New York, over the weekend, prompting the city health authorities to launch an inquiry and advise residents to exercise caution. Legionnaire's disease is not transmissible, but it can be fatal if left untreated, according to the officer.(AP)

According to the officials, no fatalities have been reported so far, but five cases of the possibly fatal pneumonia-like disease have been detected in the Manhattan area in recent days.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne advised anyone in New York who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately get in touch with a healthcare professional.

“Legionnaire’s disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early,” Eyssallenne stated. “But New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”

What is Legionnaire's disease?

According to health authorities, the disease is usually spread via water sources tainted with Legionella bacteria, which may thrive in plumbing systems and find suitable circumstances in hot tubs, cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, and condenser units in large air conditioning systems.

Legionnaire's disease diagnosis

People with chronic lung or immunological disorders, smokers, and older folks are especially at risk. In order to know about the diagnosis, one has to go through a chest X-ray, a sputum or urine test, and hospital-based antibiotic therapy.

Officials in Australia's Sydney announced a death from a legionnaire's disease last month.

Last year in October, a dozen cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the disease in two cases, including ten who required hospitalization. In 2023, two Las Vegas casinos reported an outbreak.

In 2022, at least two dozen individuals in the Bronx's Highbridge neighborhood received treatment for Legionnaire's disease. However, two of them died, while others were admitted to the hospital.