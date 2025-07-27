Was Melania Trump ‘very involved’ in Jeffrey Epstein scandal? White House reacts to new shocking claims

First Lady Melania Trump may be the missing piece connecting President Donald Trump to late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff. Melania Trump shared a two-page passage from her best-selling book, Melania, in which she denied that Epstein was involved in her introduction with Trump(X)

In an interview with Joanna Coles of the Daily Beast Podcast, Wolff claimed that Melania was “very involved” in Epstein's network of friends, which is how she first encountered Trump.

“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well,” Wolff stated.

According to reports, Trump and Melania crossed paths in September 1998 when she was assisted in her immigration to the US by ID Models founder Paolo Zampolli.

Politico said Zampolli was connected to Epstein and his now-detained co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wolf makes stunning claims about Trump, Melania

In shocking audio recorded by Wolff, Epstein claimed that Trump enjoyed “f---ing” his buddies' spouses and even started sleeping with Melania on his “Lolita Express”.

Zampolli has been Trump's special representative for international partnerships since March 2025. The MAGA supporter's $17 million Georgetown estate features a massive oil picture of Trump.

“Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age?” Wolff asked, calling it a new tricky dimension in this.

On July 6, the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation released a memo, stating that Epstein committed suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019 and that there is no “client list” of wealthy co-conspirators.

Melania denied any Epstein connection

Last week, Melania shared a two-page passage from her best-selling book, Melania, in which she denied that Epstein was involved in her introduction with Trump. On the other hand, the book alleges that Epstein met Trump at the Kit Kat Club in New York.

According to Wolff, Melania usually stays in the shadows.

Wolff informed Coles that she was never by his side. “All of those courtroom appearances that she shows up once, I report in my book that one of the aides approached her and she said, ‘Nice try,’ and then laughed.”

White House reacts to Wolf claims

Meanwhile, Steven Cheung, director of communications for the White House, called Wolff a “fraud,” as per Daily Beast.

Calling Wolf a “lying sack” and “fraud”, Cheung said, “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”