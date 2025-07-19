Melania Trump's fitness routine revealed: All on first lady's strict diet and workout

Donald Trump's wife and former supermodel, Melania Trump, has always been private. Even during her time in the White House, she rarely let the public in. But those close to her know this: when it comes to health, she is serious. Quietly, consistently, she sticks to a tight routine, and it shows. According to a report by Radar Online, Melania does not rely on personal trainers or boot camps. US First Lady Melania Trump was known to wear ankle weights while doing chores around the house.(AFP)

In an interview with GQ back in 2016, Melania revealed she would wear ankle weights while doing chores around the house. Nothing extreme. Just a way to stay toned without carving out time for long workouts.

At Mar-a-Lago, she plays tennis often. Friends say she is focused on her game, not just rallying for fun. Pilates is part of her weekly rhythm, too. It’s helped her keep her posture sharp and her movements smooth.

Seven fruits a day, and barely any sugar

She is just as steady with what she eats. In an interview with Inside Edition, she mentioned eating about seven pieces of fruit every day. Her breakfast is usually a smoothie. She once shared her recipe: spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, a splash of OJ, flaxseed, and low-fat yogurt without any sugar or protein powder, informs Radar Online.

Processed food? Never part of her routine. She avoids fried dishes and does not touch onions or artichokes. Dessert is not off-limits, but she keeps it simple - a few squares of dark chocolate. That’s it. No cheat days. Just balance.

No Botox, no filler - and she says that’s the truth

Melania has pushed back against plastic surgery rumours more than once. In the same GQ interview, she said she had never done Botox or fillers. She credited her mother’s ageing process - natural, graceful - as her own goal. “I’m against injections. Especially when I see how it changes people’s faces,” she said.

Her health habits are not performative. No gym selfies. No Instagrammed salads. She lives privately, and that includes how she stays fit. Nothing flashy. Just structure. That’s how she likes it - and how it has always been.

