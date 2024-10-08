Melania Trump opens up about her specific dietary preferences, shares what happened during black-tie dinner in Japan

Melania Trump, who has made several bombshell revelations in her newly-launched memoir, avoids eating one particular food no natter where in the globe she happens to be. Donald and Melania Trump were welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace for a state banquet in May 2019.(AP)

In May 2019, the Former First Lady visited Japan with then-President Donald Trump for a formal state visit that included a formal supper at the Imperial Palace. However, her dietary preferences created a trouble.

In her memoir Melania, she mentioned that “I made it known that I do not eat raw fish.”

Ahead of the grand dinner, Melania informed her crew ahead of time that sushi was a big no.

“However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences,” she noted in her 256-page book.

The first pair dined on a six-course meal consisting of turbot a la meunière sauce tomate and consommé à la royale. There was no raw fish in sight.

Also Read: Melania reveals she felt ‘completely abandoned’ when Trump campaign ‘betrayed’ her with embarrassing scandal

Melania arrived for black-tie dinner with Trump

Melania arrived at the black-tie dinner, which was hosted by the Japanese emperor and empress, wearing a pale pink dress with silver feathers.

The Trumps dined in a traditional Japanese restaurant with Shinzo Abe, then prime minister and his wife Akie Abe. Sushi was again absent from the menu and it rather had wagyu beef steak with broccoli and carrots, baked potatoes with butter, and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Despite being the focus of numerous biographies and publications, this is the first time Melania is sharing her tale.

She is offering two editions: a $150 collector's edition including 256 pages in full color throughout, with each copy autographed by the author. The 304-page memoir version will cost $40, and signed copies will fetch $75.

According to some startling revelations in her book, she advocates for women's autonomy over abortion rights, in stark contrast to her husband's views on the matter.