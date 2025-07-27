Trump to prosecute Beyonce, Oprah and Kamala Harris? POTUS warns ‘All hell would break out!’

Donald Trump on Saturday called for the prosecution of former US Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of prominent American celebrities for allegedly accepting and paying millions of dollars for support during the 2024 presidential race. According to Donald Trump, Beyonce “never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience” after receiving $11 million to support Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential elections.(AP)

In a late-night rant on Truth Social, Trump, who is in Scotland for a five day visit, warned to prosecute Harris, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce.

According to Trump, Beyonce “never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience” after receiving $11 million to support Harris during the 2024 presidential elections.

Additionally, he asserted that Democrats paid TV star and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton $600,000 and Oprah $3 million in “expenses.”

However, Trump showed no proof that the Democratic campaign paid them to endorse him.

"I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyonce for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records

Trump says Kamala Harris, Beyonce should be prosecuted

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,” the GOP leader wrote in a Truth Social post. “Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!”

In the past, Oprah claimed that she “was not paid a dime” to endorse Harris, whose team paid for a live-streamed event that cost $1 million to produce.

“The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were," Oprah said during that time, adding, “End of story.”

Trump's latest attack follows criticism of his own management of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Trump, Epstein list and media coverage

Trump had earlier criticized the probe into Epstein as a campaign driven by political motives. According to The Hill, he called it a “con job” by Democrats to deflect attention from his performance.

Additionally, Trump has frequently threatened to sue journalists, publishers, and media organizations for what he views as hostile coverage.

Press freedom supporters were stunned when Trump struck large financial deals with both ABC News and CBS News after he sued the networks during his campaign.

These concerns have not been dispelled, as Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal, its parent companies, and two journalists this week after the WSJ published what was allegedly a birthday letter from the president to Epstein.

The Hill reports that Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury testimony.