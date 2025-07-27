Trump mocks JD Vance with unflattering meme igniting speculations of their rift; ‘Fat face treatment’

President Donald Trump shared a picture of Vice President JD Vance that doesn't present him in a positive light, which has led to speculation that the two may no longer get along. Donald Trump shared a picture that shows him and Vance in police cars pursuing former President Barack Obama

Vance has long, curly hair, pink cheeks, and a plump face in the picture. It has become a famous meme mocking Vance following his turbulent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared the picture that shows him and Vance in police cars pursuing former President Barack Obama, who is operating a white Ford Bronco, emulating the 1994 O.J. Simpson car chase.

Netizens react to Vance's photoshopped face

Meanwhile, several people reacted in the comment section as Vance's photoshopped face was used.

“They used the fat face JD Vance meme for his picture,” one X user commented. “They used Obama's real one, but JD got the fat face treatment. Trump hates that man.”

“Interesting choice to pick that image of JD Vance,” a second user said. “I wonder how JD feels about that choice of his image?” the third person asked.

Trump's attacks on Barack Obama

Vance reposted the photograph on his X account using crying emoji.

This comes days after Trump posted another piece of distorted media, an AI-generated clip showing Obama being detained by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

At the start of the video, Obama asserted that “especially the President is above the law”. A number of American leaders are then shown saying, “no one is above the law.”

Also Read: Trump's bright red sculpture emerges from NYC manhole, White House reacts as netizens hail James Colomina's creation

The clip then shifted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-produced image of Obama, being handcuffed by two FBI officers in the same office where he had previously served as president. Trump is pictured grinning while seated during the “arrest.”

The phony video concluded with Obama dressed in the orange jumpsuit of the prison.

The release of these altered photos and films coincides with a rise in political unrest. Trump recently charged Obama of “treason”, claiming that he conspired to undermine his first term in office by associating him with purported Russian election meddling.

“They tried to steal the election,” Trump declared at the White House, accusing Obama of attempting to sabotage his triumph over Hillary Clinton in 2016.