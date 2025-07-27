Trump heats up meme war, trolls Obama with OJ Simpson chase post feat JD Vance

US President Donald Trump has once again attacked former President Barack Obama with a meme featuring one of the world's most infamous police chases. The meme originally surfaced on July 22, when Donald Trump Jr. posted it on X. (X)

Trump on Saturday posted a doctored image spoofing the 1994 OJ Simpson white Ford Bronco police chase. But in this satirical spin, it's Obama behind the wheel of the Bronco, while Trump chases him in a police cruiser.

Adding to the humour, Vice President JD Vance is also depicted trailing the faux chase in a second police car. Vance reshared the meme on X (formerly Twitter), responding with a simple crying-laughing emoji.

The meme originally surfaced on July 22, when Donald Trump Jr. posted it on X. However, it grabbed attention only after Trump shared it on his Truth Social account.

Trump's meme war

Notably, this isn't the first time in recent days that Trump has used memes to target Obama and his other political foes. Just last week, he shared an AI-generated video that shows a fictional scene of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents.

The clip, posted on Truth Social, began with Obama saying, "especially the President is above the law". It then features many US politicians stating, "no one is above the law."

The fake video ended with Obama standing inside jail, wearing the prison's orange jumpsuit.

Trump's meme-spree comes at a time of escalated political tensions in the United States, especially surrounding the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Just days back, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard alleged that officials from the Obama administration orchestrated the narrative to undermine Trump's presidency.

"Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic," she wrote on X.