JD Vance slams WSJ for ‘hit piece’ on Trump, accuses it of ‘acting like a Democrat SuperPAC’

Vice President JD Vance referred to the Wall Street Journal's publication of an article claiming that President Donald Trump sent a “bawdy” birthday card to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as “bogus,” claiming that the paper did not provide Trump with evidence that the letter was sent. JD Vance blasted the WSJ for publishing what he termed as a “hit piece” against Trump without offering any solid evidence.(Bloomberg)

In a scathing post on X, Vance blasted the WSJ for publishing what he termed as a “hit piece” against Trump without offering any solid evidence. “I have no idea if the book exists—WSJ won’t show it to us. I have no idea if the letter exists—WSJ won’t show it to us,” he wrote.

Calling the report “disgraceful”, he said that this is why Trump has sued WSJ.

Regarding claims that Trump wrote poems to Epstein, Vance asserted it was “absurd that a major American paper would attack the President of the United States without revealing the basis” and warned that the media would “dribble little details out for days or weeks in an effort to assassinate the president's character.”

He went on to accuse WSJ of promoting the Democratic agenda, stating that “Everyone will just move on from the fact that the WSJ is acting like a Democrat SuperPAC.”

Trump files $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump sent Epstein a birthday card for his 50th birthday in 2003, which the late sex offender's lover Ghislaine Maxwell included in a book. Trump's purported card had a sketch of a nude lady with a signature in the doodle's intimate area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report was released amid tensions between the Trump administration and the MAGA world, who were dissatisfied by the Justice Department's finding that Epstein did not have a “client list” or blackmail prominent figures who were accused of assaulting children.

According to Trump, the Epstein files are a “hoax and a Democrat CON JOB.” He has actively urged his followers to put the scandal behind them.

Trump has accused the WSJ of slander and initiated a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication and its owner, conservative tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Maxwell, who is incarcerated for crimes related to Epstein's child trafficking, was grilled by top Justice Department officials as pressure from the public on the administration of Donald Trump to release additional details from the Epstein files continues.