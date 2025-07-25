Is Trump considering pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell? Here's what President said ahead of Epstein's ex-girlfriend grilling

President Donald Trump spoke with the media before departing for afive0day trip to Scotland on Friday and revealed whether he was considering a pardon for late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. As per WSJ, the letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has several lines of typewritten text. (X)

When Trump was addressing the media outside the White House, he was asked about Maxwell and Epstein's case. “People should really focus on how well the country is doing,” the President stated.

Democrats are furious that Trump's former personal attorney, Todd Blanche, who is currently the Deputy Attorney General, is scheduled to meet with Maxwell for a second day today. She is serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein's child sex trafficking scheme.

On being asked if Trump has decided a pardon for Maxwell, he said, “I haven't thought about it,” claiming that he has “nothing to do with the guy,” the UK Independent reported.

His statement came amid the uproar over the Epstein list. Trump and Epstein were close friends and were often seen together in photos during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Epstein was present at Trump's second wedding in 1993, and reports have claimed that Trump wrote a bawdy birthday message in a book for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Ex-Trump lawyer to grill Ghislaine Maxwell for second day

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is scheduled to examine Maxwell for a second day on Friday to determine if she has any new information regarding the closely watched case.

She will be interrogated at a federal courthouse located in Tallahassee, Florida. Maxwell will be taken to the court from the nearby federal jail.

Blanche's interview will consist of the same questions that were asked on Thursday.

Also Read: Trump's approval rating suffers fresh blow amidst declining support from Independents

House Republican revolt in the House over Epstein files

Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly ordered the house to go into early summer vacation in order to prevent lawmakers from dealing with the situation after House Republicans rebelled against GOP leadership over the Trump administration's management of the Epstein documents.

According to Politico, Johnson was facing a "growing crisis" among his key Republican supporters as leadership declined to take any action on Epstein to the House floor, adding to the uproar over the administration's failure to release all government documents pertaining to the sex offender.