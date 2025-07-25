Trump's approval rating suffers fresh blow amidst declining support from Independents

US President Donald Trump's approval rating among American adults plummeted further on Thursday, reaching a record low of 37% during his second term as he continues to lose backing among independent voters, as per Gallup. His management of foreign trade, Ukraine, and the budget received the lowest ratings from independents. Trump received the lowest percentages of support from independents for his management of the federal budget (19%) and the war in Ukraine (24%).

Partisans' opinion of Trump hasn't changed. His Republican support has been consistent at about 89%, according to the survey, while his Democratic rating has stayed in the single digits, dropping just to 2% in July.

In the two weeks following the enactment of Trump's signature spending bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Gallup pollsters conducted surveys with voters. This law reduced taxes and provided more funding for the armed forces, immigration law enforcement, and the extraction of fossil fuels in the United States. It also included reductions in financing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid.

Trump' support among Independents decline

At least 27% of independents expressed approval regarding his handling of international trade and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Two-thirds of independents expressed approval for his economic management. When Trump entered office six months ago, his approval rating among independent voters was 46%. However, it stands at only 29% now.

During his first term, Trump's Gallup popularity rating rose at 49% in May 2020 and dropped to 34% in the closing weeks of his presidency in January 2021. The Trump government's failure to disclose additional data from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe has raised concerns among Republican supporters, which has led to the new approval rate.

House committee votes to subpoena Justice Department for Epstein files

On Wednesday, three Republicans on the House Oversight Committee decided to subpoena Justice Department documents related to the Epstein sex trafficking probe, defying GOP leaders in the process. The committee also consented to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to traffic in sex, to testify. It also sought testimony from prominent individuals, such as former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, as well as President Bill Clinton.