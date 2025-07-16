Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump set to fire ‘knucklehead’ Jerome Powell, shows draft letter to Republicans: Report

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:42 PM IST

Donald Trump is preparing to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He showed off a draft termination letter to Republicans during a Oval Office meeting.

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He told a group of Republican lawmakers during a private Oval Office meeting Tuesday night that he intends to move forward with Powell’s removal. According to The New York Times, Trump even showed off a draft termination letter during the meeting.

Donald Trump is preparing to fire Jerome Powell.(Reuters)
Donald Trump is preparing to fire Jerome Powell.(Reuters)

The conversation reportedly took place during a discussion on an unrelated matter, following Senate Republicans' decision to block a vote on cryptocurrency legislation backed by Trump. POTUS used the opportunity to shift the focus to Powell’s future.

“The President asked lawmakers how they felt about firing the Fed Chair. They expressed approval for firing him. The President indicated he likely will soon,” a senior White House official told CNBC.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, posted on X during the meeting, writing, “Jerome Powell is going to be fired. Firing is imminent.”

Also Read: Is Melania behind Donald Trump's fiery U-turn against Putin? Ukraine hails 'Agent Melania Trumpenko'

Trump Slams Powell

The development comes just days after Donald Trump harshly criticized Powell, calling him a “knucklehead."

He told reporters at the White House, “We have a bad Fed chairman, really bad … I tried being nice to the guy. It doesn’t help. He’s like a knucklehead. No, he’s a knucklehead. Stupid guy. He really is.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Powell in recent months, particularly after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for the fourth consecutive time in June. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "'Too Late' Jerome Powell is costing our Country Hundreds of Billions of Dollars. He is truly one of the dumbest, and most destructive, people in Government, and the Fed Board is complicit. Europe has had 10 cuts, we have had none. We should be 2.5 Points lower, and save $BILLIONS on all of Biden’s Short Term Debt. We have LOW inflation! TOO LATE’s an American Disgrace!”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump set to fire ‘knucklehead’ Jerome Powell, shows draft letter to Republicans: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On