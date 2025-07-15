Is Melania behind Donald Trump's fiery U-turn against Putin? Ukraine hails 'Agent Melania Trumpenko'

US President Donald Trump disclosed that First Lady Melania Trump had influenced his opinions about Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a White House meeting, Trump informed that his wife provided a harshly critical response to his previous perceptions of the Kremlin leader and his war in Ukraine. Melania Trump dubbed images from Ukraine after the launch of Russia's war “heartbreaking and horrific”.

While sitting next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump declared, “My conversations with Putin are always very pleasant. I say, isn’t that a very lovely conversation? And then the missiles go off that night.”

Trump opens up about personal conversation with Melania

The Republican leader further shared his personal conversation with Melania, stating that “I go home, I tell the First Lady: I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation. She said: ‘Really? Another city was just hit.”

Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, which was once a part of Yugoslavia, has a distinctive viewpoint on the unstable geopolitics of Europe.

Just after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she dubbed the images from the war-torn nation “heartbreaking and horrific”. She also called for donations to the Red Cross.

Hitting out at Putin, Trump refused to call him “an assassin”, but added that “he’s a tough guy. It’s been proven over the years. He’s fooled a lot of people.”

The comments coincide with Trump's announcement that the US will be providing Ukraine with more Patriot air defense batteries and interceptor missiles, with European partners paying for the delivery. The US President also affirmed that Germany and other NATO members would pay for the systems, which would be delivered “within days.” With six operational Patriot systems now in place, Ukraine's defenses should be greatly strengthened by the recently pledged units in the face of ongoing Russian drone and missile strikes on major cities.

“I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to support the protection of our people's lives,” asserted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent speech acknowledging the support.

Ukraine hails Melania as ‘Agent Melania Trumpenko’

Taking to X, one social media user shared a picture of “Agent Melania Trumpenko” sporting a blazer with a Ukrainian trident emblem following Trump's remarks from the Oval Office on Monday. To Kyiv's advantage, she appears to be working as an undercover at the White House with her large hat, which partially shades her face.

Meanwhile,Ukrainian magazine Business noted that “there is a lot of love on social media tonight for Melania Trump.”

Another meme depicts Melania standing behind her Trump as he signs a presidential order in the Oval Office.