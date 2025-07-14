Ellen DeGeneres' 3-word sharp reaction to Trump's warning to Rosie O'Donnell wows netizens: ‘He loves to get schooled’

Ellen DeGeneres, who moved to the UK following Donald Trump's presidential win, came out in support of his staunch critic Rosie O'Donnell after the US President threatened to revoke her American citizenship. Ellen Degeneres has supporting Rosie O'Donnell in her ongoing feud with American President Donald Trump

In November 2024, DeGeneres and her spouse, Portia de Rossi, relocated to Southwest England's Cotswolds. Both have not officially acknowledged the reason for their departure from the US, although TMZ reported at the time that the decision was made because Trump was elected as president.

Following Trump's warning, O'Donnell retaliated on Instagram, referring to him as “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan,” a reference to the despised, cruel, and tyrannical figure from Game of Thrones.

DeGeneres later posted a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post, showing her support to O'Donnell. “Good for you @rosie,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, several users hailed her reaction, with one saying: “The planet is dying and he’s fighting with celebrities.”

“I love how it's mostly women who stand up to him," a second person wrote.

“I don’t understand why previous presidents, government officials and politicians aren’t collaboratively speaking out or taking action against his blatant disregard for the constitution, incompetence and dangerous behavior…,” the third person chimed in.'

“The BEST clap back 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 he loves to get schooled! Maybe his supporters can learn something too,” one more reacted.

Earlier, DeGeneres has provided updates on their lives abroad. She posted a picture of her spouse on Instagram in April, with the message, “Three things that make me happy: My wife, a rainbow, and my wife taking a photograph of a rainbow.”

O'Donnell moved to Ireland with adopted daughter

Just a few days before Trump took over the White House, O'Donnell and her 12-year-old adopted daughter, Dakota, left the country. She later confirmed they have moved to Ireland.

Taking to TikTok in March, O'Donnell talked about how much she loves living in Ireland, where people are "so loving and so kind and so welcoming." She also alluded to the fact that Trump was elected to a second term as president when she made the decision to relocate.

“I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back,” she wrote.

Hitting out at Trump, she said, “It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well.”